We will investigate and prosecute anyone involved in naira abuse, EFCC says

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it will arrest and prosecute anyone that abuses the naira, stating that its task force against naira abuse and dollarisation of the economy started operations on February 7 this year.

The Commission, in a statement on its X account on Sunday, affirmed that investigations were ongoing with regard to videos making the rounds where Nigerians were seen at different times abusing the naira.

“The Commission will always investigate and prosecute anyone involved in the abuse of the Naira. Old videos being exhumed and flying around for the attention of the Commission are noted as the Commission is sensitive to the fact that its Special Task Force against Naira Abuse and Dollarization of the economy commenced operations on February 7, 2024,” EFCC said.

“However, going forward, new videos of such infractions will be investigated and prosecuted,” it added.

This post comes amid a series of commentaries against the Commission, particularly on the arrest and consequent conviction of a controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky.

Okuneye was arrested on the basis of spraying money at different times which falls under the abuse of the national currency and was therefore sentenced to six-month imprisonment with option of no fine last Friday.

This has led to people on the internet exhuming videos where Nigerians were flagrantly abusing the naira, calling the attention of the EFCC to make an arrest.

The Commission, however, noted that by digging out old videos of cases of naira abuse, the public are becoming more aware of the law that negates such acts, urging Nigerians for more collaborative efforts to sustain the momentum.

“Increasingly, members of the public are drawing the attention of the Commission to video recording of abuse of the Naira by Nigerians from all walks of life.

“These gestures amply demonstrate rising consciousness of the public to the sanctity of our national currency and the need for collaborative engagement to sustain the tempo,” the Commission stated.

The anti-graft agency said that it has begun investigations on celebrities involved in naira abuse, stating that it would not relent on its “no-sacred-cow mode of operations” while urging Nigerians to avoid falling into the bad side of the law.