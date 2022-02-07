We will ensure safety of Nigerians in Ukraine – FG

Federal government said it is doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of Nigerians in Ukraine.

This is as the Nigerian government has also urged Nigerian citizens living in Ukraine to remain calm and be security conscious following recent happenings and tensions generated between Ukraine and Russia.

In a statement in Abuja by Gabriel Odu, media, public relations and protocols unit of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, NIDCOM chairman/CEO assured that the Nigerian Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine is doing all it can for the safety and security of all Diaspora Nigerians in that country.

The development followed Russia’s planned invasion of Ukraine and America’s dispatch of troops to that country which has created tension in the region.

The chairman urged Nigerian Citizens in Ukraine to visit the Embassy website and follow the Registration Process to access information on the country’s plans for their safety.

A similar Press release from the Nigerian Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, also urged Nigerians in the troubled country to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary movements within Ukraine.

The statement revealed that the Embassy has been placed on alerts, to provide information for Nigerians living in that country and their relations on arrangements for the safety of Nigerians in the country.

The statement warned Nigerians living in Ukraine to “ take their individual and collective safety and security very seriously, avoid unnecessary travels within the country, especially to identified hotspots in Eastern Ukraine”

The Embassy also urged the Nigerians to “ ensure that they carry requisite identification at all times.”

The Embassy also assured that it will make public announcements as the need arises.

The Embassy urged Nigerians to contact its information unit through Nigeriaconsul@gmail.com, and Nigeriakiev@yahoo.com.