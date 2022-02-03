UK partners Nigeria to rollout community policing, tackle terrorism

The United Kingdom said it will be supporting Nigeria to roll-out community policing in several states in order to improve civilians’ security and to allow the Nigerian army, which is currently performing policing duties to focus on fighting terrorism.

This was part of the outcomes of the first ever UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership dialogue held in London this week, where both countries made new commitments to work towards tackling shared security threats and keeping both British and Nigerian people safe.

The UK also promised to deploy policing advisors from the UK to Nigeria to share experiences and help Nigerian forces respond timely and appropriately to criminal activity across the country.

The UK also agreed to support Nigeria to tackle Islamic State West Africa (ISWA) and Boko Haram by working together to respond to conflict with extremist groups in Nigeria’s North East.

Both countries also agreed to work together to improve civilian policing standards, protect human rights and recognise the important role of women in achieving sustainable peace.

Vicky Ford, Minister for Africa, said: “Conflict and insecurity are leading to the loss of life and increasing displacement of millions of people across West Africa. It affects the freedom of civilians and blocks economic growth, further undermining peace and prosperity.

Through these new agreements, the UK is deepening our partnership with Nigeria to tackle shared threats, bolster regional stabilisation efforts and support Nigeria’s peace-keeping capabilities.”

According to Ford, this will help Nigeria to tackle violent extremist organisations and organised criminal groups, and also empower the country to respond to growing regional security challenges as nations can truly thrive only when people are safe and communities stable.

Ford said the dialogue, which is the first following the agreement of the security and defence partnership in 2018, has led to refreshed plans to deepen UK engagement with the Nigerian security authorities.

On his part, Babagana Monguno, Nigerian National Security Adviser, said: “Nigeria and the United Kingdom share deep linkages and a common history dating back to over a century. Like many other countries faced with complex and evolving security threats,

According to him, Nigeria realises the need to forge greater alliances and partnerships with friendly nations, in order to combat these threats of modern day terrorism.

“The discussions and agreements reached today present an opportunity for officials at the highest levels of both our governments to work together to address threats from terrorism, inter communal conflicts, serious organised crime, piracy, banditry, border security and trafficking in drugs and persons, among others.

These agreements will deepen and enhance our security and defence collaboration in order to create a safe and secure environment for all our citizens to thrive,” Monguno explained.

The two sides also discussed a review of regulations to strengthen the role of women in crime prevention and equal treatment of men and women of the police force.

Both countries also agreed to deepen direct engagement on human rights, through sharing UK expertise with the Nigerian military on International Humanitarian Law and preventing sexual exploitation and abuse.

On top of this, the UK and Nigeria discussed UK assistance on reintegration pathways to civilian life for individuals who have left extremist groups.

The two sides discussed Nigeria’s recent work to improve protection for children in conflict zones, efforts to improve human rights and accountability within the military and Nigeria’s role in regional responses to shared insecurity challenges.