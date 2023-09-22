We will continue to pursue new policies for the good of our people – Ekiti Governor

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has pledged to design and inject fresh ideas, policies and programmes in the state to advance the welfare of the people of Ekiti.

Governor Oyebanji pledged while receiving in audience the chairman of Wemabod Limited, Emmanuel Efuntayo who paid him a courtesy visit at the Ekiti state Liaison Office, Lagos.

Oyebanji also reassured the Ekiti people that his government would not abandon incomplete projects and programmes of his predecessor.

Lauding Wemabod Limited for its efforts to strengthen the relationship with the state government, Oyebanji described Ekiti State as one of the shareholders in Wemabod, and added that it was good to partner with the company to advance the real estate industry and other economic activities of the state.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of Wemabod Limited, Efuntayo, who expressed the company’s resolve to support the state government in providing quality and affordable housing to the people of Ekiti state, emphasised the company’s focus on delivering decent and affordable housing and fostering progress and development in collaboration with the state government.

While commending Governor Oyebanji on his recent electoral victory and unwavering commitment to serving the people of Ekiti State, he said: “At Wemabod Ltd, we are aware of the perception that Ekiti State has not received adequate attention in terms of real estate development. We want to make it clear that we do not align with this perception, and we are determined to change this narrative.

“We understand the significance of forging strong alliances with the government in order to bring about tangible progress. Therefore, we pledge our firm commitment to working closely with the Ekiti state government, particularly in the realm of real estate development, to bridge the existing gap and create opportunities for robust growth.

“We see affordable housing as one specific area where we can make a substantial impact, particularly in providing housing options for civil servants in the state, as well as those from the Ekiti diaspora.

“As part of our corporate governance framework, we eagerly await the approval of the governor on the pending shareholder agreement relating to cocoa investment property Ltd., which is jointly owned by Ekiti, Ondo States, and Wemabod Ltd.”

On his part, the Managing Director and CEO of Wemabod Limited, Oluyemi Ejidiran, who emphasised the company’s expertise and skills to deliver quality and affordable housing and other economic interests to the people of the state, appreciated the contribution of the Ekiti State government to the development of Wemabod.

Ejidiran said: “It is interesting to note that every vote is counted as one, and this invariably means that one vote is equal in value to the other. The vote of a driver, carpenter, or a roadside mechanic, for example, is the same as that of any other, including the governor.

“We believe strongly that the government has a duty to serve the people and improve their quality of life. Our people must have equal access and opportunity to prosperity. They must be able to send their children to school; live in good and decent accommodation, have access to quality healthcare, and so forth.”