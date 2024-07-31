We shall enforce court order restricting protests to two locations – Lagos police

Lagos Police Command has vowed to enforce a court order restricting the nationwide protests against hunger and economic hardships to two locations in the state.

A Lagos High Court on Tuesday granted an exparte application filed by the state’s attorney general, seeking to restrict the proposed August 1 protest, in Lagos to the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota and the Peace Park in Ketu.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Adegoke Fayoade, the Lagos commissioner of police, assured Lagosians of safety of their lives and properties during the protest.

The statement, signed by Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos police public relations officer, acknowledged the receipt of an order from the court and vowed that the police will enforce it.

“The Command is in receipt of an order from a court of competent jurisdiction restricting peaceful public protest, rallies, procession and meetings to Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ikorodu Road, Ojota Lagos and Peace Park, Ketu, Lagos from 8am to 6pm on 1st – 10th August, 3024. The Nigeria Police Force, as a law enforcement agency, shall duly enforce this order,” the statement reads.

The police enjoined Lagosians to go about their daily lawful activities, reiterating that measures have been put in place to safeguard them.

Read the full statement below.

POLICE COMMITTED TO PEACEFUL PROTESTS, ABHOR VIOLENCE AND BREAKDOWN OF LAW AND ORDER

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, mni has assured Lagosians that the Command has emplaced necessary measures to ensure safety of lives and property, free flow of traffic and a peaceful environment for carrying out their respective lawful duties.

This assurance has become imperative following news making the rounds about nationwide protests billed to start on Thursday, August 1, 2024, an action capable of grounding commercial activities and obstructing free flow of traffic.

The Command will live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the right to freedom of movement and right to dignity of human persons.

Also, the Command is in receipt of an order from a court of competent jurisdiction restricting peaceful public protest, rallies, procession and meetings to Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ikorodu Road, Ojota Lagos and Peace Park, Ketu, Lagos from 8am to 6pm on 1st – 10th August, 3024. The Nigeria Police Force, as a law enforcement agency, shall duly enforce this order.

To this end, the Command hereby assures everyone willing to join in the proposed protests that maximum security will be provided at the indicated locations. Intending protesters are, therefore, advised to abide by these security arrangements as they have been mapped out to ensure zero breakdown of law and order and ensure proper optimization of human and operational resources, effective coordination of security, and prevention of hijack of the protests.

The Command equally calls on everyone to be security-conscious and vigilant, and encourages them to report any untoward incident or happening to the nearest Police Station or call the Command’s control room on 0806 515 4338 and 0806 329 9264.

Meanwhile, CP Fayoade once again enjoins all peace loving Lagosians to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation, reiterating that adequate security assets have been strategically deployed to ensure their safety and security.

SP BENJAMIN HUNDEYIN, anipr, mipra

Police Public Relations Officer

Lagos State Command

Ikeja.

July 31, 2024.