Photos: Lagos police in full show of force ahead of hunger protest

The Lagos State Police Command has beefed up security ahead of the planned nationwide protest against economic hardship scheduled for tomorrow, August 1.

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) were seen conducting drills and patrols in strategic locations across the state on Wednesday.

The officers, clad in full combat gear, marched through areas including Ikeja, Oshodi, Ojota, and Lekki.

The deployment is aimed at maintaining law and order during the anticipated protest. The police command has assured residents of their commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property.

