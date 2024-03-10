We have simplified buying-selling process of used property in Nigeria – Junaid

A leading property brand in Nigeria, Topjandhomes has said it has introduced new approach that avails Nigerians the opportunity to own property with minimal stress.

The development, he said, has aroused the interest of Nigerians in Diaspora.

The firm said that it has simplified the buying and selling of distressed property as well as building new home owners in their large numbers.

Topjandhomes also bridges the gap for those who are already property owners but seeking to demolish and build more befitting structure for higher value.

In a statement from the company, the founder, Kolade Junaid said the firm had also embarked on constructing entirely new buildings depending on the specification of clients and peculiar situations.

“We basically deal with used properties where a property owner wants to sell a structure already on ground. It helps in marketing such by becoming the bridge between the buyer and the seller.

“Our services include offering site managers to those living outside the country but seek to own property. This is to eliminate a situation where family members swindle their loved ones overseas by inflating project cost or end up not carrying out the project.

“Topjandhomes provides reputable and well qualified project managers who will take charge of client’s site and achieve massive results at a minimal cost,” Junaid said.

The firm has made a significant presence online from where it connects with clients.

Topjandhomes, since 2015 when it was established, has undergone series of transformation to meet the very dynamic needs of clients.

It conducts due diligence on all properties before they are procured and sold to clients.