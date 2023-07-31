We have saved over N1 trillion from subsidy removal – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says Nigeria has been able to save over N1 trillion from the removal of petrol subsidy in a little over two months of the policy.

He said this in his broadcast 7pm today.

“In a little over two months, we have saved over a trillion Naira that would have been squandered on the unproductive petrol subsidy to smugglers and fraudsters,” he said on the live broadcast monitored by BusinessDay.

“That money will now be used more directly and more beneficially for you and your family.”

After acknowledging and pleading with Nigerians to endure the pain brought by the reforms, president mentioned other palliatives that would be rolled out to ease the suffering.

“For example we shall fulfill our promise to make education more affordable to all and provide loans for higher education students who may need them,” he said.

“No Nigerian students will have to abandon higher education because of lack of money. Our commitment is to promote the greatest good for the greatest number of our people.”

He vowed that his administration will be committed to all his campaign promises to make life easier for the citizens.

“And principle we shall never falter,” he said.