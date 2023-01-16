We did not invade CBN, says DSS

The Department of State Service (DSS) has dismissed as rumours, news making the rounds, that the service invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Peter Afunanya, public relations officer of the DSS made the clarification Monday after many news organisations reported that the service ‘stormed’ the apex bank.

“The attention of the DSS has been drawn to the false news making the round that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria and arrested its Governor, today 16/1/23. This is fake news and quite misleading,” Afunanya said in the statement.

BusinessDay had reported earlier that the DSS opened wide-ranging investigations into the foreign exchange received by deposit money bank in the country and their subsequent allocation to customers as well as the involvement of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The investigation is comy at a time of increasing searchlight on Godwin Emefiele, governor of the apex bank, who continues to be overseas after reports that he will be arrested by the secret police in connection with allegations of funding terrorism.