We are still on strike – NLC says despite agreement with FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said the strike will continue on Tuesday despite reaching an agreement with the federal government.

The organised labour commenced an indefinite strike on Monday over the failure to reach an agreement with the Tripartite Committee on minimum wage.

The industrial action paralysed economic activities across the country on Monday as workers shut down the national grid, airports, ports, and other public institutions.

However, the protesting workers and delegation of the federal government led by George Akume, the secretary to the federation government, reached an agreement at a meeting on Monday evening.

Parts of the agreement include: the commitment by the government to pay a minimum wage higher than N60,000, the Tripartite Committee on minimum wage to meet every day for the next week, and no worker will be victimised as a result of the industrial action.

The peace pact was signed by the representatives of the government and organised labour.

However, the NLC in a post on its X account on Tuesday morning said the strike will continue until the organs of the union meet at a meeting scheduled for today, June 4, 2024.

“Until we hear from Our Organs at our Meeting scheduled for today 4th June , We are still on Strike,” the NLC said on X.