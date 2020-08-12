We are committed to secure a brighter future for youths- Kwara Gov.

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has said he is committed to taking steps to secure a brighter future for young people in the state, citing the age demography of his appointees and the size of government projects and programmes that target the youth.

In a message commemorating the International Youth Day on Wednesday, the Governor said the future always belongs to the youth, hence his administration has focused on critical engagement of young people for growth and development.

The theme for the 2020 edition of the IYD is ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action’.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, Abdulrazaq says: “On this occasion of the International Youth Day (2020), which is commemorated every 12th of August, the Governor fully identifies with young people in Kwara and beyond in their aspiration for a future filled with hope and great possibilities.

“The Governor is constantly guided by the need to secure a vantage place for the youth by not just engaging them but also making them a critical voice at the decision making table. This is reflected in not just the choice of most of his appointees but also in signature projects like the recently approved innovation hub and the visual arts centre to create an environment for young people to prosper in a new economy.

“The Governor pledges to deepen engagement with every segment of the state, including the youth constituency which constitutes the largest demography on the African continent and therefore has the highest stake in governance. He believes that more resources should be deployed to enhancing the wellbeing of young people.”

The governor urged the youths to focus on things that brighten their future and shun antisocial behaviours or activities such as cultism, drug abuse, and scanty regard for law and order.