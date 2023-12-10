We are committed to overall growth of students -Nile University

Dilli Dogo, Vice Chancellor of Nile University of Nigeria, has reiterated the institution’s commitment to providing a conducive atmosphere for students to thrive academically, personally, and socially.

Dogo made this commitment at the 11th convocation ceremony of the University in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He said: “At Nile University of Nigeria, we firmly believe that a supportive and nurturing environment is essential for the success and overall well-being of students. We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive and diverse community that values and respects everyone, irrespective of their background, beliefs, and abilities.”

A total of 1,251 undergraduate and postgraduate students received their degrees across seven faculties, including Health Sciences, Law, Engineering, Computing, Science, Arts & Social Sciences, and Management Sciences.

Also, 84 of them were awarded first-class degrees, while 45 of the 632 Post-graduate students were awarded Doctor of Philosophy.

According to the V.C., the University’s upward trajectory, which saw it graduating over 1,200 students this year compared to 800 in 2022, is due to its admission into the Honoris United Universities in 2020.

“From a predominantly regional player in the Nigerian education space with a little over 3,000 students before the Honoris acquisition, Nile University has quickly transformed into a major national player with more than 9,000 students.

“The accelerated, unprecedented growth enjoyed by Nile University under the ownership of Honoris results from significant investments in academic innovation, employability, and student experience.

“Five outstanding students, who achieved a perfect 5.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) received special recognition scholarships and cash gifts from sponsors including ProvidusBank and Zenith Bank.

“Similarly, two distinguished individuals received honorary degrees for their invaluable contributions to society. They are Muhammadu Indimi founder of Oriental Energy Resources Ltd, and Isaac Adewole, former Minister of Health,” he said.