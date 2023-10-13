WATCH: Wizkid breaks silence over mother’s death, says ‘It hurts deeply’

Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid has spoken publicly for the first time about the death of his mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, who died in London in August.

“The pain is profound. It hurts deeply. The deepest pain I’ve ever felt in my life,” Wizkid said at his mother’s wake-keep ceremony on Thursday. “I’m lost but I pray God will comfort everyone of us.”

Wizkid’s mother was born on July 14, 1957 and is survived by her husband, Muniru Olatunji Balogun, and four children: Yetunde Balogun, Omolara Osunkoya, Olubusayo Balogun, and Ayodeji ‘Wizkid’ Balogun.

Wizkid has not been on social media or in the public eye since the death of his mother, but his appearance at his mother’s wake-keep ceremony is a sign that he is beginning to grieve publicly.

Wizkid is one of the biggest and most influential African artists of all time. He began recording music at the age of 11 and has since won numerous awards, including a Grammy Award. In 2014, he dedicated a song, “Mummy Mi,” off his “Ayo” album to mothers across the world.

Wizkid’s fans and supporters have been sending him messages of love and support on social media since the death of his mother. Many have praised him for his strength and courage during this difficult time.

