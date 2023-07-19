WASSCE: 10 best Lagos students to get N2m from IT firm

Ten outstanding students in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will receive N200,000 each (totalling to N2m) from Chronicles Software, an education technology firm, in Lagos.

In addition, each of the students will receive a certificate of excellence and a free subscription to Chronicles Software’s SuccessBOX exam preparation software.

The monetary reward is part of the firm’s SuccessBOX Excellence Award programme, which aims to celebrate outstanding performance and encourage academic excellence among students. The award will recognise the top ten students based on their overall grades, including performance in core subjects such as Mathematics, English, and Science.

Oluwakoyejo Oluwatosin, the CEO of Chronicles Software, said: “We believe that academic excellence should be rewarded and celebrated, and we are committed to supporting students to achieve their academic goals. The SuccessBOX Excellence Award encourages students to strive for excellence in their studies and reach their full potential.”

The award ceremony, according to Oluwatosin, will be held in October 2023 and will attract government officials, educators, parents, and students. “The event will be an opportunity to celebrate the hard work and dedication of the students, as well as to showcase the importance of education and the impact of technology on learning”.

Abayomi Abolaji, permanent secretary, Lagos State ministry of education, in a statement, commended Chronicles Software for its efforts at promoting academic excellence among students.

He encouraged other companies and organisations to emulate Chronicles Software’s initiative and invest in the education sector.