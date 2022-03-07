Wakanow appoints Muyiwa Aleshinloye as head of marketing

Wakanow, One of Africa’s leading travel agency has appointed Muyiwa Aleshinloye as head of marketing.

Effective immediately, Muyiwa will be tasked with overseeing and driving end-to-end marketing strategies for all the brands under his portfolio.

Prior to his new role, the newly appointed Marketing whiz served as group head, digital, at Insight Redefini where he led the digital business and strategy delivery for the group. He infamously drove growth of the digital business and led the digital transformation at Nitro 121.

His marketing journey can also boast of handling brand portfolios of prominent international and local giants such as Pepsi, Samsung, British American Tobacco (BAT), British Council, VISA to mention a few.

Muyiwa currently sits on the board of DigiClan Africa, the largest community of digital marketing professionals in Africa.