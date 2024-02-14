WAEC releases GCE results, withholds 8.89%

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the results of the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates with results of 7,192 candidates, representing 8.89 percent being withheld.

This was made known recently via a statement signed by Moyosola Adesina, the acting head of public affairs at WAEC Nigeria, which disclosed that a total of 80,904 candidates sat the examination.

Adesina in the statement explained that 39,790 of the candidates that sat the examination were males, while 41,114 were females, representing 49.18 percent and 50.82 percent, respectively.

Furthermore, WAEC said a total of 46,267 candidates (57.19 percent ) obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects with or without English Language and/or Mathematics.

Besides, the council revealed that 35,830 candidates (44.29 percent) obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Of this number, 17,631, (49.21 percent) were male candidates, while 18,199, (50.79 percent) were female candidates,” the statement read in part.

In addition, WAEC said; “The percentage of candidates in this category in WASSCE for private candidates, 2021 and 2022 second series, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, were 48.61 percent and 42.16 percent respectively.

Thus, there is a marginal increase of 2.13 percent in performance.

“This analysis, however, cannot be compared with that of WASSCE for School Candidates. Whereas the candidates in WASSCE for School Candidates are compelled to sit eight or nine subjects, the candidates in WASSCE for private candidates, though they can register for eight or nine subjects, are not compelled to take all.

“They are free to sit, even one subject, depending on the deficiency they want to remedy. For them, therefore, the examination is only a remedial one – a remedy for an existing deficiency.

From the above, it will not be true or fair to say that the performance in this examination has dwindled.

“The results of 7,192 candidates, representing 8.89 percent of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

“The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of the council for consideration. After that, the committee’s decisions will be communicated directly to the affected candidates.”

It noted that the examination was conducted in Nigeria between Friday, October 27, 2023 and Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

“The coordination of examiners and marking of candidates’ scripts were carried out at seven marking venues in Lagos, Ibadan, Akure, Benin, Enugu, Uyo, and Kaduna from Tuesday, January 16, to Tuesday, January 30, 2024. A total of 4,162 examiners participated in the coordination and marking exercise,” it added.

“85,600 candidates, representing a 10.07 percent increase, when compared with the 2022 entry figure of 77,768, entered for the examination, while 80,904 candidates sat the examination at 568 centres spread across the nooks and crannies of the country.”