Voting kicks off across polling stations in Magboro

The voting exercise for the 2023 general elections have kicked off in the Magboro area of Ogun, despite INEC officials arriving three hours later than instructed.

Gideon, a corp member, polling officer for magboro polling unit said that the materials were not dispatched on time from the local government and there was a car failure.

” We couldn’t arrive on time because the voting materials were not dispatched on time and we also had car failure along the way.

Read also: Video: Thugs disrupt voting at Ikate-Lekki, Ebute-Metta

Mutiu Adewole Ademuyiwa, Olu of Magboro noted that vehicle were sent to help INEC officials whose vehicle broke down.

“We had to send in a vehicle to INEC officials when we were notified that their car broke down. They didn’t bring the material on time, the bus broke down on the road, but the election process is going smoothly,”Ademuyiwa said.

The INEC officials at Community primary school arrived at 12.24 pm while those other polling centers arrived at about 1pm.

Polling units 010,031 have commenced activities at 2:30pm , as voters are accredited and given ballot papers to vote immediately.

BusinessDay observed that the community Grammer polling unit has only four BVAS which is expected to serve the large turnout of voters in these units.

Also sighted around the units are party agents, some security personnel and election observers.