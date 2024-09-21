Vote buying by APC, PDP recorded in Edo gov poll – Report

YIAGA Africa, a non-profit organisation promoting participatory democracy, on Saturday, in its report, disclosed instances of vote buying in Edo State governorship election at different polling units.

It highlighted Ikpoba/Okha, Igueben, Esan West, Akoko Edo, Owan West, and Uhunmodi Local Government Areas as part of the areas vote buying took place.

It said, “Party agents for All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were also seen handing out cash gifts (N10,000) in Enikaro – Enikaro Primary School, IX Polling Unit (12-11-07-009) in Ugbekun ward, Ikpoba/Okha LGA.”

BusinessDay reported earlier that operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission arrested some individuals for voting buying in Egor Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

Yiaga, in its report, further disclosed that electorates stopped the voting process in the Ikpoba Army Children XI polling unit in Iwogban/Uteh Ward, Ikpoba/Okha LGA. This was a result of the late arrival of the Independent National Electoral Commission officials who arrived without the official stamp.

It said, “At Ebua Market Square in Uhunwode LGA, an altercation between APC and PDP supporters over alleged bribery led to the suspension of voting and the destruction of the voting cubicle. Political thugs also disrupted voting at Anyaran Araromi Primary School in Akoko Edo LGA.”

The group noted that despite a tense political climate, the governorship election began peacefully with minimal critical incidents.

“However, logistical challenges caused delays in the commencement of accreditation and voting in several polling units,” it added.

It further expressed concern over reports of intimidation of the INEC officials to bypass the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in Akoko-Edo LGA, missing results sheets in Polling Unit 1 in Ward 8, Orhionmwon LGA, and disruptions caused by political thugs chasing voters from Polling Unit 5 in Uwessan Ward 2, Esan Central LGA.

According to Yiaga, these infractions risk voter suppression and election manipulation.

It, however, call on INEC to strictly enforce its guidelines and to resist any pressure to deviate from the electoral legal framework.

In its report on the deployment of materials, Yiaga Africa observed and noted adequate deployment of election materials like register of voters, voting cubicle, official stamp, Ink pad, and indelible ink, in the opened polling units observed.

It also noted the deployment of assistive materials for persons with disability, with Magnifying glasses deployed in only 27 per cent of the polling unit, braille ballot guide in 38 per cent of polling units and PWD posters in 84 per cent of polling units.

“As of 1:40 p.m., the Yiaga Africa WTV Data Centre received 16 verified critical incident reports primarily concerning the late opening of polls. Of additional note:

“Polling units where election did not hold: Yiaga Africa received reports of 4 polling units that failed to open. This incidence was reported in 2 polling units in Egor, 1 in Esan South East, and 1 in Etsako West,” it said.