EFCC arrests voter buyers in Edo election

Operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested some individuals for voting buying in Egan Local Government Area on Saturday.

The anti-graft agency apprehended the suspects while being surrounded by voters and onlookers.

However, as of the time of filling this report, the names of the suspects are yet to be known.

Frank Mbah, deputy inspector-general of police in charge of the election, had said intelligence reports have shown that some politicians have printed identity cards for fake election observers, noting that the police and other security agencies are ready for perpetrators of such acts.

The EFCC had deployed its operatives to the state as part of efforts to combat vote buying during the election.

Ola Olukoyede, the EFCC boss, in a statement by the EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, on Friday, noted that the agency is determined to shield voters from financial influence.

“Our operatives have been deployed to monitor the conduct of the elections.

“We are committed to the attainment of electoral integrity by ensuring that voters cast their votes democratically without any form of financial inducement. Vote buying is a financial crime and the EFCC won’t allow it anywhere,” he said.