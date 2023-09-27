VLC to recognise 25 next-gen female leaders

The organisers of the Visionary Leadership Conference (VLC) have said 25 outstanding young African women aged 16 to 24 will be recognised for their visionary contributions.

Debola Deji-Kurunmi, CEO of IMMERSE Coaching Company, said the VLC 2023 seeks to catalyse the birth of new possibilities and partnerships across the continent and beyond.

“Our fully immersive event will equip attendees with the tools needed for effective leadership in today’s dynamic world,” she said in a statement. “VLC 2023 will culminate in the Future-Forward Female™ 25 Under 25 Awards Gala to recognise the next generation of outstanding young African women aged 16 to 24 for their visionary contributions across seven award categories. This recognition underscores the significance of nurturing talent and leadership among Africa’s youth.”

She said at the core of the conference lies a profound commitment to empower leaders across all sectors of society.

“Whether in corporate institutions, businesses, faith-driven organisations, political systems, or personal endeavours, Africa requires visionary leaders who can pave the way for a brighter future,” Deji-Kurunmi said.

The conference, which is scheduled for September 29-30, will feature keynote speakers including Olori Ivie Emiko-Atuwatse III, the Queen of Warri Kingdom; Deji-Kurunmi; and Fela Durotoye, founder/CEO of The GEMSTONE Group, according to the statement.

Other speakers are Adenike Ogunlesi, founder and creative director of Ruff ‘n’ Tumble; Oleg Konovalov, global leadership expert; Temilola Adepetun, co-founder at Accountability Inc., Rhett Power/ founder, and MD/CEO of SKLD Integrated Services Limited, Temilola Adepetun; Niyi Borire, director of Southwest Neurology University of New South Wales and other industry experts.

The statement said the specialised masterclass sessions will be led by thought leaders like Deji Kurunmi, Aramide Abe, Emmanuel Tarfa, Abiola Adediran, Kemi Ogunkoya, Damilola Oluwatoyinbo, and Samuel Ekundayo.

It said: “This collective of visionaries will share their secrets to business success, provide participants with strategies to take their skills to the next level and equip them for future leadership roles.

“The organisers stated that the Visionary Leadership Conference 2023 is an event to inspire, connect, and empower leaders destined to shape Africa’s future beyond speeches, lectures, and workshops.”