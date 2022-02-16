Virgin Dream empowers over 50 women entrepreneurs with skills, finance

Virgin Dream, a mentorship platform has empowered over 50 women entrepreneurs in Lagos State with skills and finance to kick-start their businesses.

Speaking to journalists during the vision board party, Chinedu Azih, founder of Virgin Dream said the platform is focused on empowering and mentoring women who want to grow professionally or kick-start and scale their businesses.

“We have empowered over 50 women in skills and with finance to kick-start their business,” Azih, who is the co-founder of Kazih Kits Limited, said.

“As a security professional, I support women who want to grow their careers in security to register their businesses and get required licenses.”

Speaking on why the platform was created, she said it was born out of the passion to empower today’s women for tomorrow’s vision.

According to her, a lot of women are looking for a platform to advance their businesses and career but don’t know how to go about it, saying Virgin Dream was created to mentor such women.

On the vision board, she stated that the essence is to help individuals visualise their dreams, noting that lots of people still do not know what a vision board is.

“Lots of people start the year without knowing how to go about their expectations,” she said.

“We want to enable people vitualise their dreams in 2022 and put them on boards. We brought in an expert to take them through,” she further said.

She said Virgin Dream is trying to drive women inclusion in the list of successful people.

While commenting on the 2023 elections, the founder said her organisation is gearing up to make sure more women participate and get positions.

On her advice to women struggling career and business-wise, Azih said, “you have to be prayerful, network because you cannot do it alone and lastly is to have a vision and plan on what you want to achieve and do not stop until you achieve them.”

She noted that Virgin Dream is not for money-making or razmataz, saying it is “for the passion I have to make sure I see other women grow.”

“I was born to do this and the time has come.”

Speaking also, Laureta Azubuike – Emokhor, a forex trader and fashion entrepreneur who took practical sessions with participants at the vision board party shared her strategy that worked.

“I visualise what I want to achieve and staple it on my board with a targeted timeline. Every morning, I do a checklist to see what I have achieved and constantly remind myself of others,” Emokhor said.

She added that she constantly confesses them and works hard towards achieving them.

She advised the participants to ensure that their vision boards only contain goals and visions they have the mechanism in place to achieve.

She urged them to leverage partnerships, skills to get processes done.