VIDEO: Edo residents protest herdsmen attacks

Edo residents on Wednesday blocked the Benin-Lagos expressway over the continuous herdsmen attack in some communities in the state, particularly Ovia North-East Local Government Area.

The residents, who were visibly angry with the way the situation has, over the years, been handled by the state government and security agencies, barricaded the road at Oluku junction while commuters and vehicles travelling to neighboring states were left stranded.

Meanwhile, effort by operatives of the police force to ensure the protest was not hijacked was initially resisted by the angry youths who picked up stones and threw at the policemen.

The youths were subsequently pacified by the organisers of the protest, leaders of some civil society organisations and James Chu, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, who was delegated by the Edo State commissioner of police

The police officer disclosed that there are critical strategies in place to ensure that the excesses of the herdsmen disturbing the affected villages are monitored and equally checked.

“I want to assure you that the police are not resting on this issue. We are going to work in hands and gloves to achieve the essence of this gathering,” Chu said.