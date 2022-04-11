NDLEA arrests 2,193 suspected drug traffickers in 7 years in Edo

The Edo State command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it arrested 2,193 suspected drug traffickers between January 2015 and March 2022 in the state.

The agency gave the breakdown of the arrested suspects within the period to include 1,636 males and 557 females.

Buba Wakawa, Edo state commander of the agency, made the disclosure on Thursday when he led other top management staff of the agency during a courtesy visit to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, in Benin City.

He explained that there is a need to collaborate with traditional rulers so as to reduce the rising crime rate which according to him is significantly influenced by the use of drugs.

He equally said the agency seized 486, 307.314 kilograms of cannabis sativa, 1,953.68kg of psychotropic substance, 34.767kg of Methamphetamine substance, 1.871kg cocaine and 0.212kg of heroine totaling the illicit drugs to 488,297.844kg (488 tonnes) within the period.

Read also: Edo SUBEB visits schools, assesses compliance with EdoBEST pedagogy

“183 cannabis farms of 209.67142 hectares were destroyed while 90 vehicles and 33 motorcycles used as a means of conveying illicit drugs were seized from the traffickers. The agency has secured the conviction of 213 persons arrested in connection with drugs while 256 cases are pending at the Federal High Court,” Wakawa said.

The NDLEA boss in Edo, therefore, appealed to the Benin monarch to be the grand ambassador in the fight against drug abuse by the agency.

“My chairman asked me to appeal to you to be the Grand Ambassador in the fight against drug abuse and also seek your royal blessing in the fight against drug traffickers,” he said.

Responding, the Benin monarch commended NDLEA for its efforts in reducing the use of illicit drug substances in the state.

The Oba of Benin assured that the palace would collaborate with the command in the fight against illegal drug trafficking and abuse.