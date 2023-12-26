Victor Osimhen top Jim Ractliffe Manchester United transfer target

According to reports in Italian media, British Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who recently acquired a 25 per cent stake at Manchester United in a deal worth £1.3 billion, has placed Nigeria international and the current African footballer of the year Victor Osimhen on his transfer list.

Ratcliffe, the 71-year-old who is also the chairman and CEO of chemical company INEOS, is expected to take full control of Manchester United’s footballing affairs, including the signing of new players and will also inject an additional £237 million into the club for investment in its infrastructure.

But the signing of Osimhen will not come cheap as the 24-year-Napoli forward recently signed a contract extension with Serie A champions until 2026, with a release clause of €130million.

Red Devils under Dutch tactician Erik ten Hag have been poor this season, the team have managed to win nine matches, lost eighth in 18 Premier League matches and is currently in eighth position on the log.

According to Area Napoli, Ratcliffe has set sights on bringing the Super Eagles striker, who has also been on Man United’s radar for months.

“Victor Osimhen would also be among the objectives of the new Manchester United, after the arrival of Jim Ratcliffe, who just acquired 25% of the Red Devils shares, ” as Area Napoli quoted.

“The well-known entrepreneur will manage the sporting part of the club and on the market as he has targeted the Napoli striker, fresh from renewal until 2026.

“To purchase him, it will be necessary to pay the release clause of €130million present in his contract.”

The 24-year-old Napoli star was in impressive form for Napoli last season, where he helped the team clinch the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years.

His performances also earned him a nomination for the Ballon d’Or, where he finished 8th, becoming the first Nigerian to make the top 10 of the Ballon d’Or voting.

Osimhen has continued his fantastic scoring record this campaign, having already netted seven goals in 12 league matches.