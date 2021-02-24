Victims of Abuja air crash to be buried Thursday

The victims of the Nigerian Air Force Beechcraft KingAir B350i (NAF 201) Aircraft that crashed in Abuja last Sunday would be buried on Thursday, February 25, at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja, with full military honours.

The aircraft crashed short of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after reporting engine failure.

The Force, while announcing the burial on Wednesday, said the activities will commence at 7:30 am.

The victims of the ill-fated aircraft were Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama (Captain), Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot), Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System Specialist), Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist), Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist)

and Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist).

Read Also: Nigerian Air Force opens investigation into aircraft crash in Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Oladayo Amao, has since ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

The CAS said the deceased personnel had been in Minna, Niger State, for days conducting Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions in connection with the efforts to secure the release of the 42 students and staff abducted from the Government Science College Kagara, Niger State.