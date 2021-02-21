Nigerian Air Force opens investigation into aircraft crash in Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Oladayo Amao, has ordered for an immediate investigation into the military aircraft that claimed the lives of all seven personnel on board.

The military aircraft, Beechcraft King Air B350i, claimed seven lives after it crashed on Sunday in Abuja.

An official statement from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said the unfortunate incident occurred while the aircraft was returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna.

The statement read thus: “This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft King Air B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. While urging the general public to remain calm and await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased.”

But according to an official from the Federal Ministry of Aviation, the Boeing 350 jet had reported engine failure at about 10.39 am before the crash.

In a tweet, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, identified the military aircraft as King Air 350.

According to him, “A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. It appears to be fatal.

“We should remain calm and wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any.”

Shortly after the crash, firefighters rushed to the scene battling to put out the fire.