Six feared dead as Nigerian Air force aircraft crashes in Abuja

A Nigerian Air Force NAF20, B350 aircraft which departed Abuja at 10:33UTC with 6 persons on board including 2 crew has crashed.

Aircraft reported engine failure at time 1039 and crashed landed on the final approach path of Abuja Runway 22 at time 10: 48UTC.

Fire services are already at the scene of the accident.

All 6 persons on board have been reported dead at the time of filing this report.

A video showing the crashed Nigerian Air Force NAF20, B350 aircraft which departed Abuja at 1033UTC with 6 persons on board including two crew members#Planecrash pic.twitter.com/IhrQtsJ8RF — BusinessDay (@BusinessDayNg) February 21, 2021

Hadi Sirika, the minister of aviation in his tweeter handle @hadisirika, tweeted, “A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. It appears to be fatal.

“We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any.”