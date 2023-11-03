Veteran actor Amaechi Muonagor paralyzed, appeals for financial help

Veteran Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor has suffered a partial stroke that has paralyzed half of his left leg and is appealing to the public for financial assistance.

The 61-year-old actor, who has starred in numerous Nigerian films, said he was struck with the ailment on a movie set in Nnewi, Anambra State, in early 2023. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he spent two months before being transferred to the Teaching Hospital Nnewi, where he remains.

In a heartbreaking video seen by Daily Post online, Amaechi Muonagor begs fans and colleagues for help, saying he is unable to walk on his own and needs financial assistance to cover his medical bills.

“I’m calling on well-minded individuals to come to my assistance, to see how they can help me,” Muonagor says in the video. “It is paralysis, half of my body.”

The appeal of Amaechi Muonagor comes just days after another veteran Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu, also appealed to the public for financial help as he battles an ailment that could lead to the amputation of a leg.

The plight of these two actors highlights the challenges faced by many Nigerian artists, who often lack access to adequate healthcare and social safety nets.