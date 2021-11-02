Vault Hill names Abaga as creative director

Jude Abaga, popularly called M.I. Abaga – Africa’s #1 rap artist, has been named creative director of Vault Hill, overseeing the creative direction of the human-centric metaverse and NFT marketplace product lines of the organisation.

M.I. Abaga will take a “hands-on approach” working closely with the product and growth teams at Vault Hill to build a metaverse designed to make clients feel more human.

M.I. Abaga is a multi-award-winning rap artist with an impeccable track record not just as a creative, but also as a leader. Having started off as a rap artist with Chocolate City, a record label based in Nigeria, he rose to become the CEO of the label where he spearheaded a major partnership with Warner Music Group.

The partnership brought more exposure to the African music scene and created a platform where African talents could showcase themselves to the world. He currently serves as the CEO of TASCK – a creative agency committed to changing the world with electrifying ideas that create visibility for individuals and organisations.

“The addition of M.I. Abaga to our executive team is a step in the right direction to pivot our brand and metaverse for growth, foster our culture, values, and ethos as an organisation,” said Jimi Daodu, the Vault Hill’s CEO. According to him, M.I. Abaga was a natural choice for the team, and are pleased to have him on board while looking forward to what is to come “His charisma, poetic vision and creativity are the qualities that make him perfect for us at Vault Hill,” Daodu stated.

With a passion fused with creativity and technology, M.I Abaga was part of the Binance 100 Creators campaign that promoted innovative creators from around the world and showcased NFT pieces across different cultures. By joining Vault Hill, M.I. Abaga has taken a step further in becoming a true ambassador of innovation in the creative space.

As Vault Hill works towards launching both its Metaverse and NFT marketplace, M.I Abaga is well-positioned to lead the creative direction of its product lines and also serve as a bridge between the organisation and creatives globally. “In the age of digitization and cutting edge technology, creativity in business precipitates uniqueness, and I am honoured to be joining Vault Hill as the Creative Director. Together we will transform the way humans interact in a virtual world,” said M.I Abaga.

Vault Hill aims to create the first extended reality metaverse focusing on themes of the basic human instincts, such as curiosity, imagination, community, idealism, vitality, romance, and play. M.I Abaga’s creativity and public image will go a long way in bringing this to fruition.