MDXi focuses on leveraging cloud solutions to promote business efficiency at Webinar

West Africa’s commercial data center, MDXi, a subsidiary of MainOne, has concluded the first in a series of webinars aimed at promoting improved business efficiency and operations based on Cloud solutions.

The webinar themed “Optimising Business Operations with MDXi Cloud Solutions” was targeted at technical heads of Microfinance Banks, Pension Fund Administrators, and Capital Market Operators and provided insights into how MDXi customers have accelerated digital transformation by leveraging the premium Cloud solutions offered by the company.

Akinkunmi Ogunsola, head of Cloud Services, MDXi, while expanding on the theme highlighted some of the barriers to Cloud adoption and the concerns some organizations have about migrating their infrastructure to the cloud.

He shared specific Cloud solutions offered by MDXi, reiterating the efficiency of MDXi’s Cloud offerings and showcased how businesses in the financial services sector have leveraged solutions offered by the data center for success in today’s market.

The panel session had John Atomode, head of information technology at Chams PLC, and Stanley Anetor, head digital solutions at Secure ID Limited discussing the benefits of leveraging Cloud solutions from MDXi and how these solutions have helped their organizations improve performance, optimize business operations and increase efficiency.

Key takeaways from the webinar include the benefits of Cloud computing with MDXi, transiting from legacy applications to the Cloud for efficient IT operations and determining the right Cloud strategy to adopt, among others.

MDXi continues to blaze the trail with additional infrastructural investments across West Africa enabling the digital transformation of businesses to ensure they remain competitive.

Its carrier neutral data centers provide services to leading players in the financial sector across key markets in Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire, while its facilities provide interconnection access for smaller players in the growing financial ecosystem.