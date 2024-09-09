VAT revenue increases by 9% to N1.56 trillion in Q2 2024

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Friday, ordered both Rivers and Lagos States to maintain the status quo on the collection of value added tax (VAT) pending the determination of an appeal that was lodged before it by the Federal Inland Revenue Service, (FIRS).

The federal government in the second quarter of 2024 generated a total of N1.56 trillion from Value Added Tax. This is a 9.11 percent increase from the N1.43 trillion in Q1 2024.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics report, local payments recorded were N792.58 billion, foreign VAT payments were N395.74 billion, while import VAT contributed N372.95 billion in Q2 2024.

“On a quarter-on-quarter basis, human health and social work activities recorded the highest growth rate with 98.44%, followed by agriculture, forestry and fishing with 70.26%, and water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities with 59.75%,” NBS reported.

Read also: Group boosts clean energy access in Nigeria with new solar solution

“On the other hand, activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods and services producing activities of households for own use had the lowest growth rate with 46.84%, followed by Real estate activities with 42.59%.

“In terms of sectoral contributions, the top three largest shares in Q2 2024 were

manufacturing with 11.78%; information and communication with 9.02%; and Mining and quarrying with 8.79%.

“Nevertheless, activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use recorded the least share with 0.00%, followed by activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies with 0.01%; and Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities with and real estate services 0.04% each. However, on a year-on-year basis, VAT collections in Q2 2024 increased by 99.82% from Q2 2023.”