Varane makes Manchester United squad for Chelsea cracker

Raphael Varane is in the Manchester United squad to face Chelsea after recovering from an injury that forced him off against Brentford on Saturday night.

The centre-back was part of the travelling party that headed to the capital on the train from Stockport on Thursday morning, with Jonny Evans also in the squad. That leaves Erik ten Hag with three centre-backs to pick from, with Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez both out for a month with muscle injuries.

Mason Mount is also part of the squad as he prepares for his first return to Stamford Bridge, having scored his first goal for United in the 1-1 draw at Brentford on Saturday, while Amad returns having served a one-game suspension against Brentford following his sending-off after scoring against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

United have the chance to make up ground on Aston Villa and Tottenham in the race for Champions League football if they can beat Chelsea tonight. Villa lost at Manchester City on Wednesday and Spurs drew at West Ham on Tuesday night.