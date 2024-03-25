Uzoka-Anite flags sectoral linkage gap in industrialisation drive, urges collaboration

Doris Uzoka-Anite, the minister of industry, trade and investment, has identified sectoral linkage as missing in creating a holistic approach to drive industrialisation in Nigeria.

According to her, broadening public-private Sector collaboration with the view to achieving multi-sectoral linkage is in line with the present administration’s industrialisation and growth agenda.

She made this over the weekend during her official visit to Kam Steel Integrated Company Limited, one of the country’s largest indigenous steel manufacturing companies, in Sagamu, Ogun State.

During the visit, the Minister expressed her satisfaction with the infrastructure at Kam Steel and commended Ultra Modern Production capabilities of the Company, citing the desire of the Federal Government to revamp the nation’s steel sector to enhance the economy as well as create employment opportunities.

“The steel sector stands as a pivotal pillar of Nigeria’s industrial growth, carrying the potential to provide substantial job opportunities for the youth.

“To realize this vision, the government is fully dedicated to implementing an extensive array of measures designed to attract reputable international investors,” she said.

Uzoka-Anite reiterated her determination to boost Nigeria’s economy through aggressive industrialisation and a robust investment regime. “It’s time to set Nigeria on the path of greatness through industrialisation and investment.”

She also harped on the readiness to rebrand Nigeria to the outside world to pull and attract more foreign direct investment and also make the country an investment hub for prospective investors, fostering the ease of doing business across the country.

In his remarks, Yusuf Kamoru, Group Managing Director/CEO of Kam Holding, thanked the Minister for the visit and assured that the company is striving to sustain operations despite the economic headwinds and other critical challenges being faced by the sector.

He said, “As we all know the steel industry is one of the major bedrocks to developing a Nation and this official visit makes the clarity to know that Company has demonstrated that it has the capabilities and expertise to produce steel products of the best quality that can be used for high rise Buildings, construction of Bridges, Roads, heavy structures, etc. that withstands any international quality test,” he said.

Kam Steel Integrated Company Limited is a wholly owned indigenous integrated steel company in Nigeria that has the capabilities to contribute to the sector and economy of the country.