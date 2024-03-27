Uzodimma demands audit of abandoned NDDC projects in N/Delta

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has called for a comprehensive audit of all abandoned Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) projects that litter the nooks and crannies of the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

He made the call when he received in audience at the Government House Owerri, Abubakar Momoh, minister of Niger Delta Affairs, who was in Imo State on official duty.

The governor also suggested that the amnesty programme of the ministry be strengthened to enable the people, particularly the youths of the region, have value from the programme.

He also urged the minister to mop up all federal allocations meant for the region and deploy them appropriately to ensure that the area is given what is fair and appropriate in terms of infrastructure.

Uzodimma promised to continue to support and partner with the ministry and other agencies under the ministry, to achieve the expected goals.

The Imo governor called on the youths of the Niger Delta region to desist from vandalising NDDC projects or federal assets. He also appealed to the Federal Government to intensify efforts at creating employment and other opportunities that will make life more meaningful for youths in the region.

Uzodimma challenged the ministry and the NDDC to take a serious interest in the documentation and completion of abandoned projects in the region, noting that, “if all abandoned projects are completed, the region will be more than 80 percent developed”.

Earlier, Momoh informed the governor that they were in Imo “to inspect ongoing projects of his ministry and the NDDC and solicit greater partnership and cooperation of governors of the nine states of the region.”

According to him, “The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the NDDC are never in competition with the states; rather, they are in partnership for the progress and development of the region.”

He acknowledged the existence of many challenges, especially in the area of abandoned projects, but promised that his ministry and the commission were on course to change the narrative.

The minister informed the governor of the scheduled meeting of the National Council on Niger Delta Affairs that will be held between April 16 and 18, 2024 where the progress and prosperity of the Niger Delta region would be discussed.