UYOCCIMA lauds Akwa Ibom government over coconut oil refinery

The Uyo Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (UYOCCIMA), has lauded the Akwa Ibom State Government over the newly inaugurated coconut oil refinery, describing it as a welcome development.

Afiong Ibanga, president of the chamber, in an interview with BusinessDay said the efforts of the state government in the establishment of the refinery which is located in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area should be applauded “most especially creation of job for our teeming youths and also economic growth of Akwa Ibom State.”

Ibanga, who solicited collaboration between the state government and the organised private sector “for a more robust approach that will bring sustainable growth in that sector,” noted that “there’s need for the chamber to work in tandem with the government for actualisation and greater growth of the economy for the benefits of all.”

Ibanga, who was recently elected during the chamber’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital expressing readiness to partner with the state government in job creation activities in providing support to entrepreneurs in the state.

She announced plans to collaborate with foreign investors on fertiliser production Akwa Ibom to boost agriculture.

Known as St Gabriel Coconut Oil Factory, it has the capacity to process 1,000,000 nuts, 300,000 per shift and 66 tons of oil in one single day and expected to generate about 1,300 direct and more than 3,000 indirect jobs.

It has a two million fast-yielding hybrid coconut trees planted on an 11,000 hectare of land at the St Gabriel plantation, Mkpat Enin, Ikot Abasi and Eastern Obolo and Okobo Local Government Areas of the state.

The factory is seen as a creative effort by the state government to guard against over dependence on crude oil revenue usually allocated to states by the federal government.