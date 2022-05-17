Crown Flour Mill’s economic contribution gets presidential recognition

Crown Flour Mill Limited (CFM), the wheat milling subsidiary of Olam International, an agribusiness firm, has won Nigeria’s National Productivity Order of Merit Award in recognition of its robust economic contributory role.

The award was presented to CFM by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja recently, where he commended the award recipients, saying that productivity was a vital determinant of economic growth, social progress and improved standards of living and they have significantly contributed their quota.

“I want to congratulate all the awardees for their various accomplishments and well-deserved recognitions. You have been carefully selected among competitors, this award should spur you to greater heights,” he said.

Over 100 companies contested for the award category, however, CFM emerged a highflyer having demonstrated overall leadership on each performance indicator which was thoroughly examined by a group of seasoned judges.

The contesting companies went through a rigorous and competitive selection process that involved a stringent screening and auditing of each business’ performance in the areas of customer service, corporate social responsibility (CSR), customer satisfaction, and environmental, health & safety culture.

Ashish Pande, managing director, CFM expressed appreciation to the president for the consistent support received over the years, promising that the company will not relent in its contribution to economic growth and development.

“We will continue to generate new jobs and prioritize the delivery of safe, nutritious and affordable food brands to the growing national population as we expand operations across our production facilities, this latest award is a motivation to do more to enhance the national gross domestic productivity rating,” he said.

Olam acquired CFM in 2010, and to strengthen its market position followed with the acquisitions of the BUA Group flour milling business in 2016 and the Dangote Flour Mills in 2019. This move was aimed at optimising its corporate strategy and formed part of a long-term investment and growth plan for the food production value chain in Africa’s largest market.

Since then, CFM has continued to demonstrate unrivalled commitment to driving growth in the wheat value chain through the implementation of bold initiatives such as the Olam Green Land Webinar Series which serves as an engagement platform for stakeholders and the “Seeds for the Future” programme, its signature and flagship wheat value chain development vehicle.

As part of that programme, the company has provided irrigation equipment to female wheat farmers and only recently, CFM upgraded a dilapidated school in indigent communities to provide sound academic foundations as part of an overall focus on the development of Nigeria.

Most notably, the recent strong performances and latest recognition of the business’ contribution to the growth of the economy are a result of the dynamic leadership, vision and can-do spirit of its current managing director, Ashish Pande who took the reins of leadership in November 2020, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The National Productivity Order of Merit Award was instituted by the Federal Government through the ministry of labour and employment to reinforce productivity consciousness and excellence in both the public and private sectors.

The 2022 edition of the award recognised individuals and businesses who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in key areas of the economy between the years 2019 and 2020. The awards were conferred on 48 individuals and organisations.