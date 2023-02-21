UTME: JAMB registers 1.6m candidates, arrest 15 for fraud

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has registered 1.6 million candidates for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), as the deadline ends Wednesday February 22.

The board also arrested atleast 15 collaborators in Computer-based centres (CBT) who were involved in various forms of practices.

Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar, announced this yesterday in Abuja while monitoring the registration of applicants at the Global Distance Learning in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

JAMB started the sale of 2023 UTME form on Saturday, January 14, 2023, and was

expected to close on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. However, to ensure every candidate got carried along, the board extended the registration by one week, starting from

Oloyede said, “So far we have registered 1.6 million (that is one million, six hundred thousand candidates.” He also disclosed that JAMB has apprehended about 15 people who go against conduct of the UTME registration processes.

The permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Andrew David Adajo explained that the extension was necessary to ensure that all the candidates have time to register.

“Ordinarily, registration for UTME has closed but to take care of people that could, for one reason or another not be able to make the deadline of February 14th, especially as you know, most of the registration processes depends on banks and we could not have top level bank operations for the past three weeks for understandable reasons.

"Here the turnout is very low because the first set of registration that ended on February 14th had virtually captured more than 98 percent of people so the people that are being captured now are those that are left over", he said.