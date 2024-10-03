USAID State2State canvases dialogue on conflict resolution in Ebonyi

…as state emerges first in climate governance performance

The people of Ebonyi State have been enjoined to adopt dialogue as a means of building cooperation and enhancing actions for growth and development.

This and more were part of the recommendations made at the end of a two-day conflict prevention and mitigation dialogue in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Capital organised by USAID State2State Ebonyi field office.

BusinessDay reports that while USAID Nigeria-State Accountability, Transparency, and Effectiveness (State2State) Activity focuses on public financial management PMF and procurement, monitoring and evaluation as related to education, primary healthcare, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

It also seeks to improve sub National government responsiveness to Citizen/CSO Engagement and improve sub National Governments’ ability to mitigate conflicts.

Cosmos Dinee Conflict Specialist USAID State2State Nigeria during the meeting in Abakaliki wednesday/Thursday noted that Dialogue is a vital tool in conflict resolution and urged Ebonyi people to adopt it.

“Dialogue is an effective tool for addressing conflict in a non-confrontational format. It encourages empathetic expression and shared learning.

Convening regular dialogue sessions, both formal and informal, is important for building resilient teams within mission-driven organizations. Therefore, the people of the state should adopt it”. He said.

Read also: USAID- S2S, Ebonyi engages LGAs on budget manual

Ogidi Wilson from the State Ministry of border peace and conflict resolution, in his submission, noted that the Ministry had resolved over five communal crises through dialogue, urging other sectors to embrace it and enjoy more development in the State.

Ogidi said leadership tussle, communial dispute is a major issue with high occurancies in Ebonyi but emphasised that there is no other best approach to mitigating/preventing recurrence of such violent conflicts and strengthen stability of the state for effective service delivery other than dialogue.

The meeting featured updates by the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission on non-violent election in the July 20th Local Government election in the State as well as the roles of women in conflict prevention and mitigation of electoral conflict.

Meanwhile, the Government of Ebonyi State has emerged first in South East, second in Southern Nigeria and third in the entire Country in climate Governance performance rating for 2024.

Francis Nwifuru, governor of Ebonyi State, dtated this in Abakaliki during the 2024 Independence Day Celebration.

Nwifuru said his administration had deployed huge resources to drive Ebonyi State Environmental policies, adding the Government had doled our amounts of money to contain flood disaster in the State.

He said, “Through our dogged effort to improve our environment, Ebonyi emerged as 1st in South East, 2nd in Southern Nigeria and 3rd in the entire country in climate Governance performance rating for 2024.

“Other steps we have taken to get it right in the environment, includes Rehabilitation and deployment of the Ebonyi Municipal waste sorting plant at Umuoghara Recycling Plant.

“Procurement, installation and operation of the a Recycling Plant in the sorting Plant at Umuoghara. Payment of 200 Million Naira Counterpart fund for the continuation of flood control with European Investments Bank among other interventions.

Share