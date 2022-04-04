USAID launches $9.5m nutrition initiative to tackle malnutrition in Bauchi, Kebbi, Sokoto

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched a two-year $9.5 million Advancing Nutrition Activity to improve the nutritional health of citizens in Bauchi, Kebbi, and Sokoto states.

In a statement, USAID said the activity would address the immediate and underlying causes of malnutrition, provide technical support, share innovations, and conduct research to improve nutritional outcomes.

The launch was also an opportunity to showcase the USAID/Nigeria Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Strategy (2020-2025), developed with the Government of Nigeria and other key stakeholders.

Read also: P&G kick-off campaign to drive oral health awareness in Lagos

“Addressing malnutrition is critical to improving health, education, and economic development,” Paul McDermott, USAID health, population, and nutrition office director, said.

“Malnutrition has a far-reaching impact on the most vulnerable populations, especially children, adolescents, and women,” he added.

According to a 2021 UNICEF report, malnutrition is the underlying cause of nearly half of the deaths of children under age five every year in Nigeria.

The activity will be led by John Snow Inc, JSI Research &Training Institute Inc, and Helen Keller International.