P&G kick-off campaign to drive oral health awareness in Lagos

In an effort to improve oral health and reduce the occurrence of oral diseases locally and globally, Procter & Gamble (P&G), a consumer goods company will partner with various organisation to raise awareness about oral diseases and provide preventive measures.

Overtime, government healthcare specialists have expressed concerns about the long-term effects of oral diseases on populations globally, and their harmful impact on citizens who fail to practise good dental hygiene from an early age.

Affected individuals are often beset by ongoing pain, lack of confidence in social settings, and more serious health issues which may arise out of a poor dental regime, however most of these diseases can be prevented, and can be properly treated if detected early enough.

As the world marked the 2022 world oral health day, the company under its oral care brand Oral-B is partnered with the Ministry of Health to raise awareness about the importance of oral hygiene starting with an outreach at Agidingbi Junior and Senior Secondary School, Lagos.

Ridwan Sorunke, Government Relations & Public Policy Manager for Nigeria and Africa Expansion Markets, Procter & Gamble said the company aims to drive healthy and hygienic living in communities where people live and work which makes them invest heavily.

“Through this program we try to reach one million Nigerians annually with free dental checks and dental kits, explained Oral-B’s initiative involves children, among the most vulnerable members of society,” he said.

For the outreach, dentists conducted free dental checks for the students, oral health kits were also distributed to the junior and secondary schools as they were taught that It is crucial for them to learn how to take proper care of their teeth at an early age.

“We think if we can drive dental education at a lower age for students, it enables us to also engage their parents, grandparents, other family members and a wider part of the community,” Sorunke added.

Recently, P&G celebrated World Oral Health Day by teaming up with the Women’s Helping Hand Initiative (TWHHI) of the Office of the Wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, to integrate oral health sessions into the ongoing schools’ advocacy campaigns of the Initiative.

World Oral Health Day which falls annually on 20 March, aims at encouraging people all over the world to play their part in reducing oral diseases, which plague citizens, government healthcare systems and economies.