Nigerian creatives get opportunity to learn from the best in America

The United States has unveiled plans to launch the African Creative Television (ACTV) and the American Music Mentoring Programme to invite Nigerian music creatives, screenwriters, producers, and cinematographers to the United States to train under its best.

Lee Satterfield, the Assistant Secretary of the US Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, made the announcement Wednesday during a visit to the University of Lagos.

She emphasized that these initiatives underscore a bilateral commitment to “opening doors and opening ideas” between Nigeria and the US.

The beneficiaries of the ACTV and music mentoring programme will receive training and mentorship from renowned American TV writers and film producers at the University of Central Florida.

Additionally, Nigerian music creatives will undergo training with the Grammys Recording Academy in the US.

Notably, the Grammys recently introduced the Best African Music Performance category to promote greater African representation.

The US’s interest in Nigeria’s creative industry aligns with President Biden’s efforts to enhance cooperation with Nigeria and encourage cultural exchange between the two nations.

In 2022, President Biden signed an executive order to establish the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States.

This initiative aims to strengthen ties between Africa and America by fostering collaboration among government entities, community leaders, philanthropic organizations, business leaders, and the African diaspora to promote growth and opportunities for both continents.