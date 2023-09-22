US Judge delays release of Tinubu’s Chicago result after appeal

Judge Nancy L. Maldonado of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois has stayed the order on Chicago State University granting the request made by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar to request for the academic records of President Bola Tinubu.

Judge Jeffrey T. Gilbert, sitting at the US District Court of Northern Illinois, had ordered the Chicago State University (CSU) to release all relevant records pertaining to the Nigerian president, Tinubu’s admission and time at the university to Atiku within two days.

President Bola Tinubu had appealed against the ruling of Judge Jeffrey T. Gilbert, sitting at the United States’ District Court of Northern Illinois which ordered the Chicago State University (CSU) to release all relevant records pertaining to him.

At an emergency hearing of the appeal on Thursday, Judge Maldonado stayed action of the order.

She told the lawyer representing the school, “You may not produce anything today, I’m not gonna rush anything now.”

SaharaReporters had reported how the federal court in Chicago, while ruling on the civil case filed by Atiku, on Tuesday granted the applicant’s request to the court, stating that former Nigeria’s vice-president had sufficiently satisfied the purpose for seeking the records.

In the judgement documents, Judge Jeffrey Gilbert also ordered a deposition of designated CSU officials within two days after the records have been released, noting further that the process can be conducted during the weekend if necessary.

However, as the school prepared to surrender the papers, Tinubu filed an emergency motion in the district, requesting a higher judge to reconsider Mr Gilbert’s September 19 ruling and postpone the execution until at least September 25, according to People’s Gazette.