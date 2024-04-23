US investors targeting Southern Kaduna for $6m agric investment – Katung

Sunday Marshall Katung, Esq., the Senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial District has informed that a group of investors from the United States of America, are coming to invest 6 million American dollars in agriculture, in Southern Kaduna.

He further informed that the investors upon arrival, will train farmers on the use of Artificial intelligence (AI) technology to farm.

Read also: FG dangles Nigeria’s 70 million hectares of arable land before US investors

Speaking during the National Association of Agricultural Students (NAAS), Kaduna State University Chapter to mark the 2024 National Agricultural Day, at the Kafanchan campus of the University yesterday, he again reiterated that the future of Nigeria lies in agriculture.

According to Marshall Katung, “I used the occasion to inform our people in Kaduna South, that a group of investors from the United States of America, were coming to invest 6 million American dollars in agriculture in Southern Kaduna”

“The investors upon arrival, will train our farmers to use of Artificial intelligence (AI) technology to farm. To this end, I urged our people to prepare themselves for the great revolution that is coming to Agriculture.

“In southern Kaduna, there abound untapped potentials in piggery, ranching, fishery, and processing for exports, and our youths need to develop an interest in those areas while also seeking partnerships that will help them blossom,” he said.

He further informed that Southern Kaduna is now safe for investment and appealed to investors across the globe to come and invest in the zone.

“Our land and our people are ready to welcome investment in any field. To this end, I urged our people to prepare for the great revolution that is coming to Agriculture.

He further informed the young people that the future of Nigeria is in agriculture and there is a need for government at all levels, entrepreneurs and business moguls to invest heavily in mechanised agriculture. This is because, for farming to be productive, it has to be fully mechanized”

I thank His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our brother, Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff, and the Kaduna State Government for the improvement in the security situation in our zone, and the nation at large. With a sustained onslaught against criminals and criminality, we can be rest assured our youths in agriculture will thrive very fast.

The Senator restated that the future of Nigeria depends on our ability to guarantee food security and harness the potential in the agricultural sector. We must go back to that era when everyone was involved in production, whether for subsistence or commercial purposes. We need to unearth the opportunities for employment and wealth creation in agriculture.