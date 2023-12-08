US firm Arctos acquires 12.5% state in PSG

A US-based private investment group, Arctos Partners, has acquired a minority share in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Qatar Sports Investment (QSI), PSG said in a statement.

According to PSG, Arctos Partners will not have any say in any on-field choices, and Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), who bought PSG in 2011, will continue to have full control of the club and its decision-making.

Arctos Partners will assist with PSG’s women’s squad and “operations and real estate initiatives.”

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is understood that PSG’s valuation will benefit from Arctos’ investment. At least, that is how PSG views the transaction.

According to the Financial Times reports, Arctos Partners will acquire a 12.5% stake, which would value PSG at €4 billion. Arctos is paying €500 million on that valuation for their minority position. In 2011, QSI paid €70 million to acquire the club.

Doc O’Connor, co-founder and managing partner of Arctos Partners, said: “Our investment in the club fully aligns with our strategy of partnering with best-in-class teams across North America and Europe.

We are excited to join the PSG family and look forward to working with President Nasser Al-Khelaifi to maximise the club’s potential, providing strategic expertise and investment to drive this great institution’s next phase of development, growth and success.”

It’s not Arctos Partners’ first step in football. The investment firm is also an investor in Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group and acquired a £29.2 million stake in Italian club Atalanta last year.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: “As a club and institution, we are entering the next exciting phase of PSG’s growth and development, both on and off the pitch, based on long-term ambitions and attaining excellence in everything we do.

Arctos is a fantastic partner to help us achieve our goals, bringing strategic expertise, ideas and innovation to our business while providing investment and new relationships to support our footballing and sporting goals.”

PSG have won nine Ligue 1 titles since QSI took over the club. They have a four-point lead in the standings this season after 14 games.