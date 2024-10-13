US DOJ Report: Air Peace says Allen Onyema innocent, charges mere allegations

Air Peace has dismissed charges by the U.S. Department of Justice against Allen Onyema, the airline’s chairman/CEO and Ejiro Eghagha, the airline’s chief of finance and admin officer, saying the duo are innocent of any charges brought against them.

Air Peace’s response follows reports that Allen Onyema was charged in a superseding indictment with obstruction of justice for submitting false documents to the government in an effort to end an investigation on him bothering fraud and money laundering.

Eghagha was also charged for participating in the obstruction scheme, as well as in the earlier bank fraud counts.

The airline alleged in a statement sign by its management on Sunday, that the charges levelled against its post-holders are part of an extended legal process stemming from earlier accusations of financial misdeeds that date back several years.

“While the charges have been expanded, it is essential to emphasise that both Onyema and Eghagha remain innocent and these are mere allegations, and the case is still in court,” the airline’s management said in the statement.

“Our legal team is fully engaged with the matter and is working tirelessly to ensure that justice prevails. We remain confident that, through due process, the truth will be revealed, and our CEO and co-defendant will be exonerated.

Read also: Air Peace denies involvement in Ajaero’s arrest, detention

“It is important to note that Onyema and his legal team have consistently cooperated with authorities throughout this process, and Air Peace continues to operate without disruption, upholding our commitment to delivering top-notch services to our valued customers.”

The airline reassured the public that these legal proceedings will not impact the safety, reliability, or day-to-day operations of Air Peace.

“The dedication and focus of our staff remain steadfast as we continue to provide you with the best aviation experience in Nigeria and beyond,” the airline added.

Read also: Air Peace takes flight: A price war erupts in the Nigerian skies

“We thank our customers and flying public for your continued support and understanding during this time, and we remain committed to serving you with excellence and integrity.”

Share