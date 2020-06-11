Updated: Reps hold commendation session for Abba Kyari

The House of Representatives Thursday held commendation session for the Officer-in-Charge of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and his Team for exceptional work in the fight against criminality across the country.

This was sequel to a resolution by the House when it adopted a motion of urgent public importance moved by Ahmad Jaha (APC, Borno) to recognise Kyari because of his extraordinary courage and patriotism in tackling high profile crimes.

Jaha had noted that Kyari was among the very few outstanding young officers of the Nigerian Police as Officer Cadet who served in several states of the federation, including Adamawa in the North East and Lagos in the South West.

He said: “The gallant officer and his team recorded severaI successes in combating organised crime in Nigeria which include Arrest of the notorious kidnapper known as Evans in Lagos and the capture of the deadly kidnapper White VAMPIRE in Owerri, Imo state; arrest of the killer of the former Chief of Defense staff, Alex Badeh; arrest of several Boko-Haram Commander’s including bomb makers and those responsible for the kidnap of the famous Chibok girls.

“Arrest of the deadly Offa Bank robbers that invaded Ofa town in Kwara and robbed five different commercial banks and murdered over 31 innocent Nigerians including a pregnant woman, making it the deadliest bank robbery in Nigeria’s history”.

Reading the citation of Kyari, the House Leader Alhassan Ado-Doguwa said the Officer was born in 1975 to a Kanuri family, joined the Force in 2000. Within his 20 years in the force, he has achieved a lot in service of our country. He is currently the Commander, Police Intelligence Response Team.

Ado-Doguwa noted that: “As a police officer whose main job is to maintain peace and order, Kyari has performed exceptionally well leading to the arrest of individuals and notorious gangs. He has made at least 80 high profile arrests in every geopolitical zone of the country in the course of his service”.

Several members who spoke, praised Kyari to high heavens while the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila said having Kyari said honouring the Officer was in line with the 9th Assembly’s legislative agenda of encouraging outstanding Nigerians who excell in their choosen fields of endeavour.

“When I read the profile of that young man and the exploits he has made as a young police officer, I was impressed, and I think it’s only natural that we, in line with our legislative agenda and the practice of this Assembly invite DCP Abba Kyari to be at the session this Thursday to formally receive legislative commendation from the House of Nigerians”, Gbajabiamila said.

In his acceptance speech, Kyari thanked the Speaker and the House Members for finding him worthy of the award, noting that such gestures reminds them that their services is not going unnoticed and will go a long way in boosting the morals of police officers.

”There is no greater award than this because it is coming from the representatives of the people. I dedicate this award to those who paid the ultimate price and I give sincere gratitude to God, my boss the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu, all members of the Nigerian police and my family,” he added.