Unlimit hosts webinar on e-payments in Africa

Unlimit, a global fintech company specialising in cross-border and innovative payment solutions is set to host a virtual webinar on July 25, 2023, at 10 am via Zoom.

The virtual webinar titled “Accelerating African E-Commerce through Innovative Payment Solutions.” seeks to offer practical knowledge and insights to digital businesses aiming to enhance their payment structures in today’s dynamic and ever-evolving digital payments landscape.

According to the fintech company, countries such as Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Egypt have emerged as leading e-commerce markets in Africa, witnessing the successful rise of homegrown platforms.

This is a result of the emergency of e-commerce that has impacted the way consumers approach shopping and conduct their various transactions.

However, in order to thrive in the digital era, businesses need to recognise the profound impact of these changes, transitioning from traditional methods to cutting-edge digital solutions.

The company noted that the webinar will provide a platform for unparalleled knowledge exchange and industry insights.

During the virtual session, industry experts will examine the present condition of e-commerce in Africa and payments within emerging markets.

This discussion will shed light on the obstacles and possibilities of conducting business in emerging markets, emphasizing payment solutions that meet the requirements of companies and consumers.

Additionally, it will explore the evolving consumer preference for digital payments, the influence of digital transformation on businesses, and the collaborative endeavours among various ecosystem participants to encourage rapid expansion within the e-commerce sector, the company said.

Panel of experts expected at webinar includes Trevor Goott, director of Unlimit Africa; Tomi Majekodunmi, co-founder, and CEO of Bankly, Ezeadichie Onyeka Michael, founder of Haelsoft Inc., and Nnamdi Ekeh, CEO of Konga Group.