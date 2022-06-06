University of Abuja dismisses 2 lecturers over sex for marks

The University of Abuja (UniAbuja) dismissed two senior lecturers of the institution on Monday, June 6, 2022, over alleged sexual harassment.

Abdul-Rasheed Na-Allah, the vice-chancellor of the university disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York, United States of America.

According to the vice-chancellor, the university had introduced a policy on sex abuse on campus, stating that the policy had been published, and based on that the lecturers found guilty were made to face the music.

“I have dismissed two professors since I became the vice-chancellor. It tells you how we are serious about the issue of sexual harassment.

“We are collaborating with some Non-Governmental Organisations, NGOs, to ensure that it is not only UniAbuja that is addressing this issue, but we have a strong partnership.

“We cannot allow the lives of our students to be destroyed, most of the abuses destroy the lives and destinies of their victims.

“It was sad to see some lecturers, who are supposed to be protecting the female students, becoming one of their problems.

“This is a problem of universities in Nigeria, not only the University of Abuja alone.

“But UniAbuja is pursuing it with vigour because we know this is one of the issues to address to make our university one of the best in Nigeria.

“As I speak now, there are several investigations ongoing by a committee set up, addressing the problem,’’ he said.

Speaking from the USA, the university don, who was on a two–day visit to the country to meet with the University of Abuja Alumni Association, USA chapter to solicit support for the institution, stated that female students in the university need to be protected

Na-Allah, former vice-chancellor of Kwara State University reiterated that the university is committed to high moral standards, stressing that it will not stomach any act of misconduct committed by its staff against students.

The serial award-winning intellectual stated that UniAbuja is currently investigating the activities of lecturers who love to abuse female students under their care.

Recall that in December 2021, the University of Abuja announced that it was investigating over 10 cases of sexual harassment which was transferred to its disciplinary committee.