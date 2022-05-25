Ambrose Alli University ASUU refutes resumption rumour

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma chapter, on Tuesday, dismissed rumours making the rounds that the institution’s branch of the union has dissociated itself from the ongoing strike by the national body.

The academic body’s response came against the backdrop of a memorandum issued by the university’s management, directing students to return to their various halls of residence with effect from Thursday, May 26, 2022.

In a statement signed by Cyril Oziegbe and Williams Odion, chairperson and acting secretary of the union respectively, they insisted that the strike is “total and comprehensive”, adding that lecturers in the university have down tools until the strike is suspended by the national leadership of ASUU.

The union, therefore, advised students to remain at home until the national body calls off the strike.

“For the avoidance of doubt, ASUU/AAU, Ekpoma chapter is irrevocably committed to the ongoing national strike by our union and is resolved to resist any attempt to break it.

“It will be counterproductive to receive students back to the university when our members will not be available to attend to the students or teach because of the ongoing strike.

“It also advised the university administration not to give false hope of resumption of academic activities in AAU in the face of the ongoing national strike and without resolving the crisis of unpaid salaries, check-off dues and other sundry deductions.

“The union advised parents and guardians that ASUU AAU, Ekpoma is fully on strike and therefore should be guided not to risk the lives of our dear children by allowing them to travel unnecessarily because of a directive to return to halls of residence when there will be no academic activities,” the body said.