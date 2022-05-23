ASUU LAUTECH dissociates self from resumption notice

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Ladoke Akintola Chapter on Friday dissociated itself from the memo issued by the institutions’ Registrar asking students to return to school on May 26, 2022.

A release by Biodun Olaniran, a professor and chairman and Toyin Abegunrin, secretary of ASUU, said Academic Staff are fully on strike in line with the directives of the national body of the union and will not return to class until directed by the national body of the union.

LAUTECH ASUU urged the parents, guardians, students and general public to note that its members are not in position to conduct any academic activities.

The union stated that her members are fully on strike and asked parents to discountenance the memo and keep their children at home.

They maintained that the strike is not targeted at the vice-chancellor, the students or the university community but focused on the struggle to reposition public funded universities in Nigeria, which will benefit the children of the masses, the university community and the country.

They asked the parents to visit the LAUTECH campus and count how many TEFTFUND structures are on the campus, which are products of the struggles of the union.

According to the duo the demands of the union are yet to be met by Federal Government neither has the LAUTECH administration paid the academic allowances being owed staff.

Read also: Why ASUU strike may soon end – Lecturers

“Our union is in receipt of the memo from the University Registrar calling for resumption of academic activities for the first semester of the 2021/2022 academic session on Thursday May 26, 2022. The Academic Staff Union of Universities LAUTECH branch wishes to dissociate itself from the said memo. This is against the principles of our union and we wish to inform the general public that our branch is actively participating and also in full support of the ongoing national struggle.

“As you are aware, LAUTECH branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is involved in the on-going, twelve weeks roll-over strike action by our Union called to draw the attention of Federal Government to implement Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed with ASUU in 2020. The MoA encapsulates all that needed to be done to make our public universities (federal or state) internationally competitive. The decision to embark on this action was communicated to the university administration.

“As clearly stated by our Union, the ‘on-going strike action embarked upon by ASUU is not intended against any Vice Chancellor, University Administration, students or any group within or outside the system’. It must be emphasised that, the strike action has not being vacated and neither has the subsisting demands made by LAUTECH branch on the university administration addressed,” the duo said.